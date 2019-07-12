Head of OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria Never Been to Duma - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s fact-finding mission probing claims of a chemical attack in Syria 's Duma has never been to the city, the Russian envoy to the chemical watchdog said Friday.

"The OPCW mission's probe has been going on for a long time. Strange things have been happening. Hardly had he set foot on Damascus soil, the mission's head rushed off to what the OPCW terms a neighboring country, where he stayed the rest of the time," Alexander Shulgin said at a briefing.

The OPCW concluded in March that chlorine was most likely used in the suspected April 2018 attack on the city, which lies on the northeastern outskirts of the Syrian capital.

This led the United States, France and the United Kingdom to launch missile strikes on Syrian targets.

Shulgin said the OPCW seemed very reluctant to analyze samples collected by its experts in Duma. They remained a "dead weight" on the investigation, which the envoy said was much more interested in collecting evidence from social networks, including from groups linked to "terrorists."

The OPCW relied in its probe on data provided by the White Helmets, a rebel-linked group that bills itself as a volunteer rescue force. Scenes of children in a hospital being treated for what was claimed to be a chemical gas sparked media frenzy last year but Russia believes the footage was staged.