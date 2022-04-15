Head of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Condemns Israeli Mosque Attack

Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf has condemned the actions of Israeli police against worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf has condemned the actions of Israeli police against worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday.

"Hundreds of worshipers were injured or detained by the Israeli forces, which constitutes a serious violation and an unacceptable escalation of the aggressions against the Palestinian people," Al-Hajraf was quoted as saying by Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.

The GCC Secretary General demanded that Israel immediately cease its illegal actions in the Palestinian territory and stressed the importance of being respectful to the holy sites of islam.

The official also called on the international community to prevent situations that could affect security in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said that nearly 120 Palestinians were injured when Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, shooting people with rubber bullets and using tear gas. In response, Palestinians threw rocks at the police officers. After the clashes, Israeli security forces took control of the situation on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.