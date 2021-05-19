UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Poland's Ruling Party Considering Prime Minister As His Possible Successor

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Head of Poland's Ruling Party Considering Prime Minister as His Possible Successor

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said on Wednesday that he is considering Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as his possible successor.

The 71-year-old has been leading the party since January 2003 and currently serves as deputy prime minister of Poland.

"The star of the current prime minister, whose qualifications are very high, shines brightly," Kaczynski said in an interview with Polskie Radio, adding that there are also several other personalities that should be taken into account.

At the same time, the politician noted that he did not know whether Morawiecki ” "a very active prime minister, exceptionally smart person, extremely hard-working" ” would simultaneously be a good party leader, since he only recently joined the PiS.

Kaczynski added that he himself would seek reelection as the party leader during the upcoming party congress, which will be held as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Poland January Congress

Recent Stories

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social med ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates forges partnership with Indonesia to supp ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

26 minutes ago

DC Visits vaccination center

23 seconds ago

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated traveller ..

54 seconds ago

Over 435 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.