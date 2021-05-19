WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said on Wednesday that he is considering Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as his possible successor.

The 71-year-old has been leading the party since January 2003 and currently serves as deputy prime minister of Poland.

"The star of the current prime minister, whose qualifications are very high, shines brightly," Kaczynski said in an interview with Polskie Radio, adding that there are also several other personalities that should be taken into account.

At the same time, the politician noted that he did not know whether Morawiecki ” "a very active prime minister, exceptionally smart person, extremely hard-working" ” would simultaneously be a good party leader, since he only recently joined the PiS.

Kaczynski added that he himself would seek reelection as the party leader during the upcoming party congress, which will be held as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.