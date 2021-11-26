Head of Rescue Unit Confirms Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident Left 46 Miners, 6 Rescuers Dead

(@FahadShabbir)

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The head of the mine rescue unit of Russia's Kemerovo Region, Yuri She, confirmed on Friday that the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine had left 52 people dead: 46 miners and six rescuers.

"As a result of the explosion, 46 miners and six mine rescuers, who tried to help them, have died," She told reporters.

The smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo around 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The preliminary established cause of the accident is a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin.