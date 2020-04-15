Head of Riga International Airport Resigns Due to Health Issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport, Ilona Lice, has decided to resign after 10 years in office due to health issues, the airport's press service said on Wednesday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport, Ilona Lice, has decided to resign after 10 years in office due to health issues, the airport's press service said on Wednesday.

"Ilona Lice, the chairman of the board of Riga Airport, has decided to resign due to health problems.

April 15 is the last day of Lice's work at her post," the press release said.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency, the airport has been facing serious difficulties while implementing epidemiological security measures and optimizing financial resources for crisis management. Since the outbreak began in the country, the company has laid off hundreds of employees.