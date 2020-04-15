UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Riga International Airport Resigns Due To Health Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

Head of Riga International Airport Resigns Due to Health Issues

The chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport, Ilona Lice, has decided to resign after 10 years in office due to health issues, the airport's press service said on Wednesday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport, Ilona Lice, has decided to resign after 10 years in office due to health issues, the airport's press service said on Wednesday.

"Ilona Lice, the chairman of the board of Riga Airport, has decided to resign due to health problems.

April 15 is the last day of Lice's work at her post," the press release said.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a state of emergency, the airport has been facing serious difficulties while implementing epidemiological security measures and optimizing financial resources for crisis management. Since the outbreak began in the country, the company has laid off hundreds of employees.

Related Topics

Company Riga April Post Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

46 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

46 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

2 hours ago

Firm Spying on Assange Tried to Establish Whether ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.