Head Of RT DE Summoned By Berlin Police - Reports

Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The head of the RT DE, a part of the global RT media network, Dinara Toktosunova, has been summoned by the Berlin police as a witness in a murder case, the RT broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Toktosunova is a witness at the request of the Ukrainian side.

There is currently no other information.

