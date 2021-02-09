Head Of RT DE Summoned By Berlin Police - Reports
The head of the RT DE, a part of the global RT media network, Dinara Toktosunova, has been summoned by the Berlin police as a witness in a murder case, the RT broadcaster reported on Tuesday
According to the news outlet, Toktosunova is a witness at the request of the Ukrainian side.
There is currently no other information.