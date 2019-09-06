Head of Russian Central Election Commission Suffers Attack in Her House- Interior Ministry

An unidentified person has got into the house of Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova and hit her with an stun baton, the Interior Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) An unidentified person has got into the house of Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova and hit her with an stun baton, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The incident happened just two days ahead of the elections to the Moscow city parliament.

According to the ministry, police received at around 1.30 a.m. (22:30 Thursday GMT) a message about an assault against a woman, conducted in Moscow region.

"Police have established that CEC head Ella Pamfilova is the person affected.

A masked attacker climbed to the terrace of the house through a window, hit the owner of the house with a stun baton and then got away," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

A criminal probe under Part 3 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code (Robbery) has been launched. Searches for those involved are underway.

Irina Volk, the official spokesperson of the ministry, stressed that the ministry had taken investigation under control.