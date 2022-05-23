UrduPoint.com

Head Of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out Of Danger After Murder Attempt - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of Danger After Murder Attempt - Police

The life of head of the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andrey Shevchik, is out of danger after an assassination attempt, the regional police told Sputnik on Monday

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The life of head of the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andrey Shevchik, is out of danger after an assassination attempt, the regional police told Sputnik on Monday.

Shevchik and two of his guards were injured in an explosion near his house.

An improvised directional explosive device was planted in an electrical cabinet, the Investigative Committee said. According to local law enforcement agencies, Shevchik repeatedly received threats from Ukrainian nationalists after he took the pro-Russian line.

"The mayor, unfortunately, received burns and injuries, but the life of both the head of Enerhodar and his guards is out of danger," the police said.

