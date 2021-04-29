- Home
- Head of Russian Delegation on JCPOA Talks in Vienna Holds 'Useful' Meeting With US Side
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:51 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Thursday met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley who heads the American delegation and held a "useful" conversation on the restoration of the deal.
"Met again with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley together with our teams. We had a detailed and very useful discussion on major topics which are under consideration in the course of on-going talks in Vienna on full restoration of the #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.