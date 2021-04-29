UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russian Delegation On JCPOA Talks In Vienna Holds 'Useful' Meeting With US Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:51 PM

Head of Russian Delegation on JCPOA Talks in Vienna Holds 'Useful' Meeting With US Side

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Thursday met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley who heads the American delegation and held a "useful" conversation on the restoration of the deal

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on Thursday met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley who heads the American delegation and held a "useful" conversation on the restoration of the deal.

"Met again with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley together with our teams. We had a detailed and very useful discussion on major topics which are under consideration in the course of on-going talks in Vienna on full restoration of the #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Vienna

Recent Stories

Participants of Informal Talks on Cyprus Fail to R ..

1 minute ago

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands 21.6% in Q1

1 minute ago

PESCO Chief hold online e-meeting, listening publi ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 122,700 cusecs water

1 minute ago

German ex-footballer Metzelder in dock on child po ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Can Offer PCR COVID-19 Tests, Free Treatmen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.