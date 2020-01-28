Head of Russian Delegation to PACE Fails to Be Elected as PACE Deputy Speaker in 1st Round

(@FahadShabbir)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the national delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has failed to secure enough votes to be elected as the PACE deputy speaker in the first round.

Tolstoy, who is a deputy chairman of the Russian lower chamber, secured 101 votes, with 71 parliamentarians voting against him, while he needed 162 votes out of the total 172, as it was said at a PACE plenary session.

The second round will be held later in the day.