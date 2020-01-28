UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vice President - Vote

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Head of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vice President - Vote

Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was elected on Tuesday a PACE vice-president, according to the results of the vote

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was elected on Tuesday a PACE vice-president, according to the results of the vote.

A total of 132 EU lawmakers voted in favor of Tolstoy, while 117 voted against his candidacy. Out of 252 ballots, three were deemed invalid.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Vote Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Th ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks for Com ..

7 minutes ago

Dacoits looted Rs175,000 cash from money changer s ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

7 minutes ago

Over 25 kg Charas seized, 2 accused arrested: SSP ..

7 minutes ago

EU citizens to be airlifted out of virus-hit Chine ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.