Head of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vice President - Vote

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was elected on Tuesday a PACE vice-president, according to the results of the vote.

A total of 132 EU lawmakers voted in favor of Tolstoy, while 117 voted against his candidacy. Out of 252 ballots, three were deemed invalid.