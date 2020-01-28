Head Of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vice President - Vote
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:11 PM
Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was elected on Tuesday a PACE vice-president, according to the results of the vote
STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was elected on Tuesday a PACE vice-president, according to the results of the vote.
A total of 132 EU lawmakers voted in favor of Tolstoy, while 117 voted against his candidacy. Out of 252 ballots, three were deemed invalid.