Head of Russian Detention Authority Confirms Navalny Was Convoyed to Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service confirmed on Friday that opposition figure Alexey Navalny had been convoyed to prison from the preliminary detention facility in Moscow, and assured that Navalny's safety was not jeopardized.

"He was convoyed to the location where he must be in compliance with the court ruling. Everything was done in line with the law," Alexander Kalashnikov told reporters.

"I guarantee that there is no threat to his life and health ... He will be kept in absolutely normal conditions," the detention authority chief continued.