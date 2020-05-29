Head of Russian Foreign Aid Agency Already Announced Her Resignation to Employees - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, has already announced her resignation to the employees of the agency, a source in Rossotrudnichestvo has confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian media outlet RBK reported, citing sources, that Mitrofanova had already told her staff about her departure. However, Mitrofanova's deputy, Mikhail Brukhanov, in a comment to Sputnik has neither confirmed nor denied her resignation.

"E.V. Mitrofanova has told the agency's employees about her forthcoming resignation," the source said.

Mitrofanova was appointed as the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in December 2017. She is a diplomat with solid experience, previously serving as a deputy foreign minister and Russia's envoy to UNESCO.