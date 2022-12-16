Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (car), Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt, press attache of the Russian Embassy Vladislav Ilin told Sputnik on Friday.

"This morning, an assassination attempt was made against the general director of the Russian House Mr. Sytyi. He is in hospital," Ilin said.