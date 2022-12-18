UrduPoint.com

Head Of Russian House In CAR Requires Evacuation After Assassination Attempt - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The condition of Dmitry Sytyi, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), remains serious and stable, and he requires an urgent evacuation to Russia, the Russian embassy in the car said on Sunday.

"The condition of the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi remains serious and stable. Doctors continue fighting for his life.

Dmitry Sytyi will need an emergency evacuation to Russia to restore his health," the embassy said on social media.

On Friday, Sytyi was hospitalized in the CAR capital of Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.

