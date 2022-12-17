Head of Russian House in CAR Soon to Be Discharged From Hospital - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (car), Dmitry Sytyi, hospitalized after an assassination attempt, will soon be discharged from hospital, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I think that the discharge can be expected soon, because he is conscious and got in touch today," a source in the embassy said.

Speaking about the investigation into the assassination attempt, the source noted that there was no new information yet.