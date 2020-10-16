UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russian Institute Behind Sputnik V Vaccine To Speak To Upper House On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Head of Russian Institute Behind Sputnik V Vaccine to Speak to Upper House on Wednesday

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, will deliver a speech at a meeting of the Russian upper house on October 21, according to the meeting agenda released on the upper house's website

Gintsburg will tell the participants about the situation in the fight against COVID-19. In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19. Phase 3 clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7.

During the meeting, the lawmakers also plan to ratify the European Convention on the Abolition of Legalisation of Documents executed by Diplomatic Agents or Consular Officers.

According to the draft agenda, the meeting will also focus on changes to legislative acts related to medical examination of military personnel and changes to Russia's Criminal and Criminal Procedural codes, related to establishing the responsibility of arbitrators for corruption, and a number of other laws.

More Stories From World

