Head of Russian Intelligence Service on Navalny: Western Provocation Cannot Be Ruled Out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A provocation of Western special services cannot be ruled out in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) Sergey Narushkin said Thursday.

"This cannot be excluded," Naryshkin said, when asked if the situation with Navalny could be a provocation of Western special services.

Regarding the statement of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Germany's claim of Navalny's poisoning was based on false information, the SVR head said that "if president Lukashenko said so, he had reasons to do so."

"I for one, see this as a possibility," Naryshkin said.

"Yesterday's statement by the German authorities raises more questions than it gives answers," Naryshkin said, stressing that Russian doctors had carried out all tests before Navalny was transferred to a clinic in Berlin and they found no poison in his system.