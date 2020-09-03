UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russian Intelligence Service On Navalny: Western Provocation Cannot Be Ruled Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Head of Russian Intelligence Service on Navalny: Western Provocation Cannot Be Ruled Out

A provocation of Western special services cannot be ruled out in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) Sergey Narushkin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A provocation of Western special services cannot be ruled out in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) Sergey Narushkin said Thursday.

"This cannot be excluded," Naryshkin said, when asked if the situation with Navalny could be a provocation of Western special services.

Regarding the statement of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Germany's claim of Navalny's poisoning was based on false information, the SVR head said that "if president Lukashenko said so, he had reasons to do so."

"I for one, see this as a possibility," Naryshkin said.

"Yesterday's statement by the German authorities raises more questions than it gives answers," Naryshkin said, stressing that Russian doctors had carried out all tests before Navalny was transferred to a clinic in Berlin and they found no poison in his system.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin All Opposition

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan&#039;s President announces new stage of ..

1 minute ago

ADCB, Visa transform merchant smartphones into pay ..

1 minute ago

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago

DC visits HavelianTehsil office, inspected revenue ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait reports 900 new COVID-19 cases, 87,378 in t ..

2 minutes ago

Williams family announce departure from Formula On ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.