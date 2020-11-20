Head of Russian Investigative Committee Says Nazis Committed Genocide in USSR During WWII

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said the policy of Nazi Germany in the USSR during World War II was genocide, as most of the killed were civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said the policy of Nazi Germany in the USSR during World War II was genocide, as most of the killed were civilians.

"It appears that the soldiers in the army accounted for seven million lost lives. And about 20 million were children, the old, women. Is that war? No, that's genocide," Bastrykin said at The Lessons of Nuremberg international forum.