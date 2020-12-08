UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russian Investigative Committee Suggests Defining Cryptocurrency As Property

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Digital Currency should be defined as property in the interest of investigating cases where such assets are used for bribes or embezzlement, head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik.

On January 1, 2021, a new Federal law on digital assets and digital currencies will enter force, but some of its aspects still need clarification, according to Bastrykin.

"For instance, recognizing digital currency as property in the interest of criminal investigation and criminal legislation is necessary to investigate criminal cases, in which a digital asset is used as an object of bribe or embezzlement," Bastrykin said.

In addition, there needs to be a mechanism that would allow to monitor crimes, which could potentially involve digital currency ” corruption, funding terrorism, and others ” the head of the committee added.

