Head Of Russian Parliament's Lower House To Visit Iran Next Week- Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Head of Russian Parliament's Lower House to Visit Iran Next Week- Iranian Foreign Ministry

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, will pay an official visit to Iran next week to hold talks with Iranian officials, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, will pay an official visit to Iran next week to hold talks with Iranian officials, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"Next week, Russian State Duma chairman will visit Iran for consultations with Iranian officials," Mousavi said at a briefing.

