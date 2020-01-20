The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, will pay an official visit to Iran next week to hold talks with Iranian officials, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

"Next week, Russian State Duma chairman will visit Iran for consultations with Iranian officials," Mousavi said at a briefing.