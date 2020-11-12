Head of Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh Held Talks With Armenian Military Chiefs - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The head of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov, held negotiations with Armenian military chiefs on the details related to the work of the Russian mission, a source in the Russian peacekeeper force told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Muradov held talks with Armenia's defense minister and chief of general staff yesterday," the source said.

According to the source, Muradov and the Armenian military leaders discussed different aspects related to Russian peacekeepers deployment and the observation posts in the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.