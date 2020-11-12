UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh Held Talks With Armenian Military Chiefs - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Head of Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh Held Talks With Armenian Military Chiefs - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020)   The head of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov, held negotiations with Armenian military chiefs on the details related to the work of the Russian mission, a source in the Russian peacekeeper force told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Muradov held talks with Armenia's defense minister and chief of general staff yesterday," the source said.

According to the source, Muradov and the Armenian military leaders discussed different aspects related to Russian peacekeepers deployment and the observation posts in the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia

Recent Stories

Sana Javed enjoys bike ride with husband Umair Jas ..

21 minutes ago

$500 million to be pledged for vaccine access at P ..

3 minutes ago

CM inaugurates Kotkai-Karama-Kanigram Road in Sout ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l Actors Use Refugee Issue to Press Syrian Gov ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Hails Russia's Efforts to Return Refugees, S ..

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.