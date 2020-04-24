UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russian Public Health Agency Says Russia May Reach Coronavirus Plateau By May 1

Head of Russian Public Health Agency Says Russia May Reach Coronavirus Plateau by May 1

Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, told Russian lawmakers that the country may reach the plateau in terms of the coronavirus infection growth by May 1, the press service of the United Russia party said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency, told Russian lawmakers that the country may reach the plateau in terms of the coronavirus infection growth by May 1, the press service of the United Russia party said Friday.

"The agency expects, taking into account the opinion of the analysts, that it is possible by May 1, and then there will be a decline after a while," the statement read.

