Head of Russian Space Agency Confirms Soyuz Launch Rescheduled to Monday

Soyuz launch vehicle is rescheduled to lift off on March 22 from Baikonur cosmodrome, the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Soyuz launch vehicle is rescheduled to lift off on March 22 from Baikonur cosmodrome, the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, an industry source told Sputnik that the launch, originally scheduled for Saturday morning was postponed until Monday.

According to the source, the delay was linked to the disruption in electricity supply network and had nothing to do with the launch vehicle itself.

"[Rescheduled] for Monday," Rogozin said on Facebook.

The launch is expected to send 238 satellites from 18 countries to space.