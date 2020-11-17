UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russian Vector Center: Epivaccorona Vaccine To Be Free For Russians

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Head of Russian Vector Center: Epivaccorona Vaccine to Be Free for Russians

The EpiVacCorona vaccine will be free for Russians, it will not enter the market as a commercial drug, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian Vector center, which developed the coronavirus vaccine, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine will be free for Russians, it will not enter the market as a commercial drug, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Russian Vector center, which developed the coronavirus vaccine, said Tuesday.

"All of the vaccine that is being produced in the state research center Vector of Rospotrebnadzor [the consumer health agency] will be free for Russians. Commercial sale of this vaccine is not even up for discussion," Maksyutov told a virtual conference on the impact of Covid-19.

