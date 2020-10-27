UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russian Watchdog Not Ruling Out Additional Coronavirus Restrictions In Country

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Head of Russian Watchdog Not Ruling Out Additional Coronavirus Restrictions in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) If Russia fails to overcome the current coronavirus situation, additional restrictions may be introduced, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the watchdog issued new recommendations to curb the coronavirus infection, recommending Russians to wear protective masks in places of mass gathering, and heads of regions to ban entertainment events and restaurant operation between 23:00 and 06:00 local time.

"If we do not cope with this phase, then we will be talking about additional restrictions," Anna Popova said.

Popova stressed the need to prevent further spreading of the infection through wearing protective masks and gloves.

