The chairman of the Russian Women's Union, Ekaterina Lakhova, on Wednesday criticized Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who had accused Russian women of encouraging violence, calling her claims "vile lies."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The chairman of the Russian Women's Union, Ekaterina Lakhova, on Wednesday criticized Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who had accused Russian women of encouraging violence, calling her claims "vile lies."

On Tuesday, Zelenska told UK broadcaster Sky news that the wives of Russian soldiers encouraged them to rape Ukrainian women in the conflict zone.

"My heart is filled with pain from misunderstanding: what do we need to do to be heard? How can we refute the vile lies that are being spread around the world? These emotions were caused by the words of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's wife... You are a wife who supports her husband in everything. But you are also a woman, a mother, who has allowed unacceptable words, and simply put, dirty and low lies, publicly accusing Russian women of calling for violence.

History will not forgive you for deliberately misleading the world community," Lakhova said.

Lakhova further called on Zelenska to be more reasonable. She demanded the Ukrainian first lady admit that Russian women are the ones who "provide shelter to refugees fleeing from Ukrainian shelling, feed and clothe them... heal the wounds and take care of Ukrainian prisoners... pray tirelessly for peace."

Lakhova noted that orders to "drown children, shoot, castrate and burn alive prisoners of war are given by the Ukrainian side," and the "calls for violence are heard exclusively in the Ukrainian language." She also urged Ukraine to stop this and make every effort so that Russian and Ukrainian children may live in peace, kindness and harmony.