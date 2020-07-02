UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russia's CEC Says Around 65% Of Russians Voted In Constitutional Referendum

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Head of Russia's CEC Says Around 65% of Russians Voted in Constitutional Referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday that, according to the preliminary data, almost 65 percent of Russian citizens cast their ballots in the vote on constitutional amendments.

"According to our preliminary data, the turnout was 65 percent of the voting participants included in the list," Pamfilova said.

The CEC chairwoman noted that the extremely low number of violations were detected in the course of the vote, adding that the online format of voting that was available in Moscow and the Nizhny Novogorod Region proved to be popular among their residents.

Pamfilova also said that Russia's CEC would take all necessary measures to crack down double voting attempts.

