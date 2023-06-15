Russia has to move toward privatization since the country has assets that can be privatized "without damaging strategic interests," the Bank of Russia's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia has to move toward privatization since the country has assets that can be privatized "without damaging strategic interests," the Bank of Russia's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday.

"I think that, of course, we need to privatize.

We have (assets) to privatize without damaging strategic interests," Nabiullina said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

