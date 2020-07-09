UrduPoint.com
Head Of Russia's Chechnya Says Foreign Security Services Behind Blogger Murder In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, on Thursday suggested that foreign security services had a role in the killing of a Chechen blogger and asylum seeker in Austria's Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, on Thursday suggested that foreign security services had a role in the killing of a Chechen blogger and asylum seeker in Austria's Vienna.

The police spokesman of the Lower Austria region, Walter Schwarzenecker, has told Sputnik that the asylum seeker from Russia was shot dead on in Vienna in early July. The investigators have identified the victim as a 43-years-old Mamikhan Umarov, who blogged under the name of Anzor of Vienna. According to Kadyrov, some Chechen bloggers based in Europe have been targeted by foreign intelligence services. In particular, he mentioned 44-years-old Imran Aliev, also known as Mansur Stary, who was killed in a hotel room in France's Lille earlier this year.

"Anzor of Vienna, Mansur Stary, and other bloggers who are making money on the idea of pseudo-patriotism, have become and will become victims of special services working against Russia, and in particular against me," Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel.

According to the Chechen leader, security services are recruiting people and then "they get rid of them" when they are no longer needed.

In connection to the Vienna murder, the Austrian police have detained two suspects. Media later revealed that both suspects were Russian nationals from the Chechen Republic.

