The director of Russia's Hermitage Museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky, will pay a visit to Syria on November 24 and is expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums (DGAM), DGAM Director-General Mahmoud Hammoud told Sputnik on Monday

"[Piotrovsky's] visit with a delegation of the Hermitage Museum and the Russian Culture Ministry will be held on November 24.

A memorandum of cooperation between DGAM and the Hermitage on restoring several historic buildings and artifacts in Palmyra will be signed," Hammoud said, noting that the duration of the visit remained unknown.

Hammoud noted that the upcoming visit would assist expanding the Russian-Syrian cooperation.

"Training sessions for Syrian specialists will be held. The memorandum will include many articles. It will have a positive influence on preserving Syria's cultural heritage," Hammoud said.