KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, said on Thursday that US accusation against his son, Artem Uss, of evading sanctions and money laundering had a "political connotation."

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice charged two oil traders and five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, with sanctions evasion and money laundering. Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov are accused of using false documents to purchase sensitive US military equipment to provide it to the Russian defense sector. Uss was immediately arrested in Italy. He is now awaiting extradition to the United States.

"Supplies of petroleum products, public equipment and technical means, which are freely sold and bought all over the world, have been suddenly declared illegal by the US authorities.

Why? Only because it is done for the good of Russia. The political connotation of these accusations is obvious," the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in response. The measures included, among other things, sanctions against Russian oligarchs, officials and their family members, as well as individuals and entities supporting Russia's military operation. Alexander Uss is among the sanctioned individuals.