UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russia's Mordovia Republic Requests Resignation, Says Wants To Give Way To Youth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Head of Russia's Mordovia Republic Requests Resignation, Says Wants to Give Way to Youth

The leader of the Russian republic of Mordovia, Vladimir Volkov, said on Wednesday he had requested resignation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining his decision by that he wants to make room for the youth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The leader of the Russian republic of Mordovia, Vladimir Volkov, said on Wednesday he had requested resignation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining his decision by that he wants to make room for the youth.

"Today, I requested my resignation as the head of the Republic of Mordovia from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Volkov said in a statement, published on the Mordovian government's website.

The official recalled the republic's achievements during the years of his leadership, including hosting some of the matches of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He said the service used to be "not only responsible, but also interesting" for him.

"I dedicated all my soul and efforts to this work. But the time goes, and we need to give way to the youth. I again cordially thank every resident of Mordovia, friends and work colleagues for the opportunity to serve the republic for many years," the statement read.

Volkov was appointed head of Mordovia in 2012 and reelected in 2017. Prior to that, from 1995-2012, he served as the republic's head of government.

Related Topics

World Russia FIFA Vladimir Putin 2017 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

25 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

26 seconds ago

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, ..

28 seconds ago

Mother, son shot dead in bajaur

30 seconds ago

215 criminals held, looted items worth millions of ..

2 minutes ago

850 people facilitated at free medical camp by Sin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.