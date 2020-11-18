The leader of the Russian republic of Mordovia, Vladimir Volkov, said on Wednesday he had requested resignation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining his decision by that he wants to make room for the youth

"Today, I requested my resignation as the head of the Republic of Mordovia from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Volkov said in a statement, published on the Mordovian government's website.

The official recalled the republic's achievements during the years of his leadership, including hosting some of the matches of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He said the service used to be "not only responsible, but also interesting" for him.

"I dedicated all my soul and efforts to this work. But the time goes, and we need to give way to the youth. I again cordially thank every resident of Mordovia, friends and work colleagues for the opportunity to serve the republic for many years," the statement read.

Volkov was appointed head of Mordovia in 2012 and reelected in 2017. Prior to that, from 1995-2012, he served as the republic's head of government.