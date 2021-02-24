(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The director of Russia's Norilsk enrichment plant was detained, while the chief engineer and the head of the supervision department were arrested after three workers were killed when a building that housed the crushing warehouse collapsed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

This weekend, the crushing department of the Norilsk enrichment plant collapsed, leaving people trapped under debris. One employee died after being rescued from the rubble, and two more dead bodies were removed from the debris later. Five people were hospitalized with heavy injuries.

"A decision was made to detain the director of the Norilsk enrichment plant, as investigators believe he was well aware of the emergency condition .

.. of elements of the crushing department, but did not implement any measures to suspend operation that was carried out in violation of industrial safety requirements," the investigative committee said in a statement.

The chief engineer and the head of the technical supervision department were arrested, the committee went on to say.

When the crushing warehouse was inspected back in July 2018, some flaws were found that could lead to a collapse, and decision was made to conduct repairs. However, repairs did not start as scheduled due to inaction of the suspects. Only in February 2021, Norilsk enrichment plant staffers started strengthening bearing pads. The work was carried out without necessary permits, and design and technical documentation.