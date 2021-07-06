PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 6 (Sputnik) - The head of the Palana settlement, Olga Makhireva, could have been aboard the An-26 plane that went missing in Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Tuesday, local authorities in Palana told Sputnik.

The plane with 28 people aboard en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana went missing earlier in the day. The search operation is ongoing. Report that Makhireva was on the plane appeared on some social networks.

"She could have been [on the plane] I cannot comment right now," a spokesperson of the Palana administration told Sputnik.