PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 6 (Sputnik) - The head of the Palana settlement, Olga Makhireva, was aboard the An-26 plane that went missing in Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Tuesday, the regional authorities told Sputnik.

The plane with 22 passengers and six crew members aboard en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana went missing earlier in the day. The search operation is ongoing. Report that Makhireva was on the plane appeared on some social networks and the Palana administration said that she could have been on the plane.

"Olga Makhireva was on the plane," the spokeswoman of the Kamchatka Territory authorities said.

The authorities also provided a list with Names of 22 passengers that were aboard the missing An-26.