UrduPoint.com

Head Of Russia's Rosatom Likhachev Says Plans To Visit Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Head of Russia's Rosatom Likhachev Says Plans to Visit Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday that he plans to visit Turkey.

The official added that Russia hopes that the plans for the construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey will remain, and there will be no serious changes in the policy of the country's leadership.

"We really hope not, we don't feel any serious changes in the policy of the Turkish leadership yet. We understand that we can move forward at the speed that the customer wants. The customer determines the pace, timing and details of the implementation of such a large project," Likhachev said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear Visit Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

1 hour ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

1 hour ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.