(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday that he plans to visit Turkey.

The official added that Russia hopes that the plans for the construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey will remain, and there will be no serious changes in the policy of the country's leadership.

"We really hope not, we don't feel any serious changes in the policy of the Turkish leadership yet. We understand that we can move forward at the speed that the customer wants. The customer determines the pace, timing and details of the implementation of such a large project," Likhachev said.