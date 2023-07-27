Open Menu

Head Of Russia's Rosatom Says Africa Has Great Potential In Nuclear Technologies

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The African continent has a great potential for growth in the sphere of nuclear energy technologies and hence for improving the standard of living, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Thursday

"We are sure that there will be a very active demand for nuclear technologies from African countries," Likhachev said at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

Africa is expected to actively participate in the construction of power generation facilities in the coming decades, so the continent has great potential for improving technologies and living standards, he added.

"Africa is poised to increase its population from one-fifth to one-third of the world's population.

If we look at global electricity generation, in 2022 about 30 trillion kilowatt-hours will be generated globally, while Africa will account for less than one trillion of that. This imbalance cannot continue for long," Likhachev said.

The African continent already has a grasp of what the peaceful nuclear energy is, with an active nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates and another under construction in Egypt, he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.

