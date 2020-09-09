MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, said he had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, had developed antibodies and was feeling great.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The first batch of the vaccine has recently entered civil circulation.

"Yes, [I have been vaccinated] ... In general, everything went fine.

First, I was feeling slightly unwell, but I was told that was OK. Now I am feeling great, I work, I do sports. I have recently checked the results, and I have learned I have antibodies, which means I have developed immunity," Chemezov told reporters.

Rostec enterprises are engaged in several joint projects with the Gamaleya Institute, Chemezov added. The Rostec CEO also praised the research institute as "a great scientific school."

"These are serious professionals, we maintain dialogue, so I actually did not hesitate," Chemezov said.