UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russia's Rostec Meets Iranian Ambassador To Discuss Cooperation With Iran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Head of Russia's Rostec Meets Iranian Ambassador to Discuss Cooperation With Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's high-tech state corporation, Rostec, discussed Tehran's cooperation with the Moscow-based conglomerate, the Iranian embassy said on Friday.

"During the meeting, the parties assessed the existing cooperation between Iran and the Rostec holding, exchanging views on expanding the current spheres of interaction," the embassy said in a statement.

The international arms embargo against Iran expired on October 18, giving Tehran the right to both purchase and sell weapons, which could lead to potential deals with Rostec's Rosoboronexport state arms exporter.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Lead October

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

28 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

3 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

3 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.