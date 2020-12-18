MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's high-tech state corporation, Rostec, discussed Tehran's cooperation with the Moscow-based conglomerate, the Iranian embassy said on Friday.

"During the meeting, the parties assessed the existing cooperation between Iran and the Rostec holding, exchanging views on expanding the current spheres of interaction," the embassy said in a statement.

The international arms embargo against Iran expired on October 18, giving Tehran the right to both purchase and sell weapons, which could lead to potential deals with Rostec's Rosoboronexport state arms exporter.