Head Of Russia's SVR, Belarusian KGB Chief Discuss Ways To Counter Western Aggression -SVR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:49 PM

Head of Russia's SVR, Belarusian KGB Chief Discuss Ways to Counter Western Aggression -SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel have discussed Moscow-Minsk cooperation amid Western aggression during a meeting in Vitebsk, the SVR said on Thursday.

"The heads of the special services discussed the results and prospects of interaction in the field of ensuring the national interests of Russia and Belarus in the context of the aggressive policy of the United States and Western countries on the Russian and Belarusian directions," the SVR said in a statement.

Naryshkin and Tertel also talked about "consolidation of efforts" aimed at strengthening the potential of Moscow and Minsk in "countering global challenges and new threats to the security of the Union State."

