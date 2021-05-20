Several US intelligence services operate in cybersector, the largest of which is the National Security Agency (NSA), Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said when asked what forces could be behind the cyberattack on SolarWinds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Several US intelligence services operate in cybersector, the largest of which is the National Security Agency (NSA), Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said when asked what forces could be behind the cyberattack on SolarWinds.

"There are private military companies, and this is no secret. But I have no information whether they are engaged in hacking activities. But what is an established fact several US intelligence agencies are involved in activities in cybersector, the largest of which is the National Security Agency," Naryshkin told reporters.

Naryshkin previously already said in an interview with the BBC that US intelligence services could be behind the attack on SolarWinds.

He also recalled an article by UK newspaper The Guardian, which spoke about the secret partnerships of the US and UK intelligence agencies with leading technology companies and internet providers. According to journalists, they jointly included secret vulnerabilities into commercial software.

Washington accused Russia of hacking SolarWinds and imposed sanctions, Moscow denies any involvement in the hacking. The White House then announced that the US believed the SVR was involved in a "huge cyber espionage campaign" using the SolarWinds platform. Washington did not provide any evidence. The SVR called these accusations "nonsense" and "verbiage."