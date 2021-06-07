UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Russia's Uralchem Denies Financing Belarusian Opposition Telegram Channel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Head of Russia's Uralchem Denies Financing Belarusian Opposition Telegram Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Dmitry Mazepin, the head of Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, denied on Monday that either he or his companies had ever financed Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta.

Last week, the arrested founder of the channel, Roman Protasevich, claimed in an interview with Belarusian state media that the opposition received funding from some Russian businessmen. According to him, a Russian oligarch and his company had allegedly given funds to Nexta on a regular basis in exchange for certain content being posted. Though Protasevich did not specify any names, he did state that the company was linked to mining and the Urals region.

"As for the main question ” financing Nexta. No identities were revealed, but some Names and facts were mentioned: a company that has the word 'Ural,' a company that is a competitor to [Mikhail] Gutseriev [owner of Slavkaliy], and the fact that there were meetings in Poland.

I can say openly and honestly that I am directly related to the companies Uralkali and Uralchem, which have the word Ural in them, but neither I nor my companies have ever financed this Telegram channel," Mazepin told the press.

He stated that the accusations are an attempt to link Russia to the case and exploit the narrative about the involvement of outside forces.

Protasevich, whose Nexta Telegram channel is suspected of instigating last year's post-election protests in Belarus, was arrested on May 23 after the plane in which he was flying from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk over a bomb threat.

The Kremlin has denied having any knowledge of the identities of the Russian businessmen who allegedly funded Nexta.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Company Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus Poland May Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

16 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

19 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

52 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns â€˜AA-â€™ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.