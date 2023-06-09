(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A district state of emergency has been introduced in Russia's Voronezh Region following the drone attack, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a drone fell on the street of the city of Voronezh, three people received minor injuries.

Later, the Russian Investigative Committee (IC) said that it has opened a criminal terrorist attack case against the individuals that committed it, acting in the interests of the leadership of Ukraine.

"I instructed the Voronezh City Hall to introduce a district-scale state of emergency ” it will allow to promptly eliminate damage to a residential building and a private house in the neighborhood. A private one has roof damage," Gusev said on Telegram.