(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The head of Russia's Yakutia region, Aisen Nikolaev, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he has invited Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio to attend the 2023 World Summit on Permafrost.

In summer, when Yakutia was battling wildfires, local climate activist Rosa Dyachkovskaya said that DiCaprio responded to her request to help the Siberian region, attaching screenshots of their chat on Instagram. According to Nikolaev, the republic has not received any proposals from DiCaprio or his representatives.

"We will have a big World Summit on Permafrost in 2023 as part of Russia's chairmanship in the Arctic Council.

I invite DiCaprio to come, have a discussion and deliver a speech, and maybe he will share his experience with us, including with regard to the struggle for preserving permafrost," Nikolaev said.

The Yakutian leader said he was familiar with DiCaprio's climate activism and described him as someone "who is not indifferent to the preservation of biodiversity on Earth."

Climate change is an issue that has to be addressed by all the humankind, Nikolaev said.