Head of Scottish National Party Vows to Return Scotland to EU as Independent State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon promised on Saturday that Scotland would return to the European Union as an independent state.

At 23:00 GMT on Friday, the United Kingdom left the European Union after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum. Scotland, unlike England and Wales, voted in 2016 against the withdrawal from the bloc.

"Scotland will return to the heart of Europe as an independent country - #LeaveALightOnForScotland," Sturgeon wrote on her Twitter page.

In December, Sturgeon asked the UK government to authorize the second independence referendum for Scotland, expressing the belief that the SNP's success in the UK early general election, held on December 12, contributed to a "democratic case" for Scotland's independence. As the proposal was dismissed, Sturgeon said that Scotland's authorities would decide on the next steps and then ask Scottish lawmakers to back the referendum initiative.