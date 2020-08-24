UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Sicily At Loggerheads With Italian Gov't Over COVID-19-Infected Migrant Camps

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Head of Sicily at Loggerheads With Italian Gov't Over COVID-19-Infected Migrant Camps

The president of Italy's Sicily, Nello Musumeci, on Monday set himself on a collision course with the central government over orders to disband migrant camps on the island over coronavirus fears

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The president of Italy's Sicily, Nello Musumeci, on Monday set himself on a collision course with the central government over orders to disband migrant camps on the island over coronavirus fears.

In an order issued by Musumeci last week, all asylum-seekers on the island must be transferred to other areas and migrant centers must be closed down. The order also issues a blanket ban on all maritime vessels carrying asylum-seekers from docking in the island's ports.

"Rather than responding to the migration emergency with concrete action, the central government is setting up concentration camps - abandoned tent cities in a military depot for years," Musumeci told a news conference on Monday.

The polemic politician argued that with 58 new cases of COVID-19 registered among the tightly-packed migrant population in Sicily poses a risk for a resurgence of the disease.

He stressed that the order was issued on health grounds, rather than anti-immigrant sentiments.

The Italian Interior Ministry, for its part, has said that the order is inconsistent with the competences of the local authorities and that the demands are unfeasible.

In a statement issued on the matter, the ministry said that it was doing its utmost to ease the migration pressure on Sicily, noting that over 3,500 asylum-seekers have been transferred off the island over the past month. Rome also said that all migrants are subjected to COVID-19 tests on a regular basis.

According to the Interior Ministry's data, some 17,000 asylum-seekers have made landfall of Italian shores since the beginning of the year. This is sharply higher than the 4,600 that arrived in 2019 and looks to eclipse 2018's year-long tally of 19,500 arriving migrants.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Rome Italy 2018 2019 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Recalls US Report on Impact of Si ..

20 seconds ago

Committee formed to conduct inquiry against Hydera ..

21 seconds ago

Police conducts search operation in R. A Bazzar ar ..

22 seconds ago

172 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh

24 seconds ago

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syria, Note Interest in C ..

26 seconds ago

SEF plans to train over 5,000 teachers in 3rd pha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.