Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Head of Sputnik Meedia Cherysheva Says Court Banned Her From Leaving Estonia

Elena Cherysheva, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik Media information portal, told Sputnik that she had been banned from leaving Estonia by a court decision

The Estonian authorities last week released Cherysheva, who was detained by intelligence services on April 6 on suspicion of allegedly committing a crime against peace, as well as violating international sanctions.

The Estonian authorities last week released Cherysheva, who was detained by intelligence services on April 6 on suspicion of allegedly committing a crime against peace, as well as violating international sanctions.

"After a 16-hour search, they took me to the detention center. Then they took me for interrogation, then there was a trial, the prosecutor demanded two months of arrest.

The next day, the judge issued a ruling � a ban on leaving the country, it is forbidden to leave the house for more than three days," Cherysheva said.

"Now everything is confiscated � equipment, telephones, cash," Cherysheva said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the accusations against Cherysheva were absurd and stressed that the Estonian "champions" of freedom of speech had switched from intimidation tactics to "state terror."

