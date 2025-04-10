Open Menu

Head Of State Presides Over Commemoration Of 87th Anniversary Of Martyrs' Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) President Kais Saied, Wednesday, presided over a ceremony at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Sijoumi, Tunis, to mark the 87th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day, which commemorates the historic events of April 9, 1938.

The President laid a wreath at the martyr's memorial and recited the opening verses of the Qur'an in solemn tribute to the courageous martyrs.

He then saluted the national flag, accompanied by the playing of the national anthem and the firing of three ceremonial gunshots.

The events of April 8 and 9, 1938 were a turning point in Tunisia's struggle for independence. These historic moments laid the foundation for the political movements that ultimately led to the country's independence on March 20, 1956, and the establishment of the Republic on July 25, 1957.

