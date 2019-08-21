UrduPoint.com
Head Of Sudan Sovereign Council Sworn In: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:23 PM

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was sworn in Wednesday as chairman of Sudan's new sovereign council that will steer the country through a three-year transition to civilian rule

"General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdel Rahman was sworn in as president of the sovereign council," the official SUNA news agency reported.

