Head of Sudan sovereign council sworn in: state media

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was sworn in Wednesday as chairman of Sudan's new sovereign council that will steer the country through a three-year transition to civilian rule.

"General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdel Rahman was sworn in as president of the sovereign council," the official SUNA news agency reported.